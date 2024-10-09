Raiders’ Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report: Maxx Crosby Among Seven Players That Missed Practice

The Las Vegas Raiders were banged up heading into Week 5 against the Denver Broncos, resulting in an ugly 36-10 loss to the AFC West rivals. Now, entering Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Raiders’ injury list is long again, especially early in the week.

Already dealing with quite a bit of turmoil due to star receiver Davante Adams’ trade request, the Raiders will be without the All-Pro receiver once again, hindering the offense in the process. Adams is expected to miss the Week 6 battle against the Steelers with a hamstring injury and could find himself traded this week in the process.

Not only did Adams miss practice, but so did six other players, including star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who is dealing with an ankle injury.

ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez tweeted the Raiders’ Wednesday injury report moments ago.

A lengthy #Raiders injury report today with 16 players listed, including seven who did not practice. Among those who sat out: DE Maxx Crosby, WRs Jakobi Meyers and Davante Adams, LT Kolton Miller, LG Jackson Powers-Johnson and RB Zamir White. pic.twitter.com/ELYBRhpJD9 — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 9, 2024

RAIDERS’ WEEK 6 WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

WR Davante Adams (hamstring)

DE Maxx Crosby (ankle)

WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle)

TE Michael Mayer (NIR — Personal)

OT Kolton Miller (knee/shoulder)

OL Jackson Powers-Johnson (knee)

RB Zamir White (groin)

LIMITED

OT Thayer Munford Jr. (knee)

CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring)

S Trey Taylor (knee)

LB Tommy Eichenberg (hamstring)

WR Tyreik McCallister (shoulder)

OG Dylan Parham (Achilles)

WR D.J. Turner (hamstring)

FULL

LB Divine Deablo (oblique)

S Tre’veon Moehrig (knee)

Previously, offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr., cornerback Decamerion Richardson, tight end Michael Mayer, running back Zamir White, and Adams missed the Week 5 matchup against the Broncos. Munford, Richardson, Mayer, and Adams didn’t practice all week, while White was limited early in the week before back-to-back missed practices resulted in his missing the game.

White remained out of practice Wednesday, while Munford and Richardson returned to practice in a limited fashion.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers popped up on the injury report Wednesday with an ankle issue, sitting out practice. With Adams already on the shelf, Meyers is a player to watch this week from a practice perspective. If he’s unable to go against the Steelers, the Raiders would be without their No. 1 and No. 2 receivers.

Las Vegas appears rather banged up in the trenches, too, as guards Dylan Parham and rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson hit the injury report, while tackle Kolton Miller also popped up with a knee and shoulder issue.

In total, 16 players were listed on the Raiders’ injury report, making for quite a laundry list of guys banged up leading up to Week 6 against the Steelers. The Steelers also had a long list of injuries on the Wednesday report, though QB Russell Wilson practiced in full for the first time this season.