Raiders’ Week 6 Thursday Injury Report: Kolton Miller Returns To Practice, Maxx Crosby Remains Out

The Las Vegas Raiders’ released their injury report on Thursday ahead of their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and like Pittsburgh’s report, it’s lengthy. The Raiders did get good news with OT Kolton Miller returning to practice, albeit in a limited capacity on Thursday, but DE Maxx Crosby remained out of practice with an ankle injury, as did the team’s top two receivers in Jakobi Meyers (ankle) and Davante Adams (hamstring). ESPN reporter Paul Gutierrez passed along the full report for both teams on Twitter.

DNP

WR Davante Adams (hamstring)

DE Maxx Crosby (ankle)

WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle)

TE Michael Mayer (NIR — Personal)

OL Jackson Powers-Johnson (knee)

RB Zamir White (groin)

LB Tommy Eichenberg (hamstring)

S Trey Taylor (knee)

LIMITED

OT Thayer Munford Jr. (knee)

CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring)

OT Kolton Miller (knee/shoulder)

OG Dylan Parham (Achilles)

WR D.J. Turner (hamstring)

FULL

LB Divine Deablo (oblique)

S Tre’veon Moehrig (knee)

WR Tyreik McCallister (shoulder)

Crosby was able to play last week despite dealing with the ankle injury, and it doesn’t seem as if his status is in doubt for Sunday. With the Raiders already down DL Christian Wilkins, who was placed on IR with a Jones Fracture, having Crosby healthy and ready to go is important for the Raiders.

Offensively, Las Vegas will start Aidan O’Connell at quarterback for the first time this season. WR Davante Adams, who requested a trade last week, isn’t expected to play as he deals with a hamstring injury, while Meyers has missed the last two days of practice. That’s not a good sign for the Raiders’ passing attack.

We’ll see if Meyers is able to practice tomorrow, but the Raiders did have Trey Taylor practice in full today after being limited yesterday. Meanwhile, LB Tommy Eichenberg took a step back, not practicing today after being limited yesterday. RB Zamir White also looks like he could miss his second straight game after logging his second straight DNP.

The Steelers and the Raiders kickoff at 4:o5 p.m. on Sunday.