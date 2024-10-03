“Put Your Foot In The Pile:’ Najee Harris ‘Excited’ Blocking For Justin Fields

For RB Najee Harris, it’s normally the group in front of him doing the blocking. But with a talented runner like QB Justin Fields, sometimes the tables are turned. On a handful of designed QB runs last Sunday in the Steelers’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Harris served as the lead man for Fields, a task Harris happily accepts in the pursuit of victory.

“I put my foot in a pile,” Harris said via the team’s Twitter/X account. “That’s what Mike T[omlin] said. Just put your foot in a pile. Lead blocking for Justin, whatever could open him up and doing this something else that he’s good at other than passing the ball. He’s also good at running on his feet.”

Fields ran the ball 10 times for 55 yards in Week 4, the second-most rushing attempts he’s had this season. Pittsburgh used designed QB runs to pick up quick chunks of yardage that sometimes called for Harris to turn from running back into fullback, throwing a block in front. Dan Kreider, he was not, but getting in the way can be enough to let Fields skirt past.

It’s another example of the difficulty in facing Fields. Play two-high safety and light boxes to stop the pass and he can take off and run for a chunk of yards. That came on designed plays like the above example and scramble moments, Fields finding daylight and rushing for two scores against the Colts. He’s responsible for all three rushing touchdowns the Steelers have this season.

Lead blocking isn’t at the top of Harris’ job description but if it helps the team wins, he’s all in.

“We’re willing to do whatever to win. I’m excited to even go in there and put my face in the pile and block for him,” he said.

It’s a radically different offense than what Harris stepped into with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. There wasn’t exactly “QB Draw” in the playbook back then. But Pittsburgh’s run game, the intended strength of the team, is more than just one man. And in games where Harris is bottled up and injuries are impacting the running back room, Fields is able to substitute.