PFF: Mason McCormick ‘Nearly Perfect’ In Pass Protection Against Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line remained at No. 24 in Pro Football Focus’ offensive line rankings ahead of Week 8, but rookie OG Mason McCormick has the attention of the outlet. McCormick played a “nearly perfect” game in pass protection, as he didn’t allow a single pressure on Russell Wilson in Week 7 against the New York Jets.

“Rookie right guard Mason McCormick played a nearly perfect game in pass protection. Pittsburgh’s fourth-round selection did not allow a single pressure all game and earned an 81.7 PFF pass-blocking grade,” Zoltán Buday wrote.

Broderick Jones was much less impressive for the Steelers, as he allowed a sack and finished the game with a 30.1 pass-blocking grade after allowing three pressures.

However, McCormick’s performance was certainly positive, and the Steelers are going to need him to continue to play well. Wilson doesn’t have the same mobility as Justin Fields and keeping the pocket clean and not forcing him to use his legs to keep plays alive is important. No matter who’s under center, allowing as little pressure as possible is obviously necessary, but especially so with a less mobile quarterback than the one the Steelers started the season with.

With James Daniels lost for the season, the Steelers are going to rely heavily on McCormick to help bolster their front, and he’s been impressive so far. While he wasn’t expected to have a major role in 2024, injuries have thrust him into starts at both left and right guard, and right now he’s likely going to hold down right guard for the rest of the season. If McCormick can continue to play the way he did against the Jets going forward, he’s going to be a major asset to Pittsburgh’s offense.

The Steelers will take on the New York Giants in Week 8, and New York’s offensive line came in one spot lower than Pittsburgh’s in PFF’s offensive line rankings. The Giants fell seven spots with OT Andrew Thomas out for the season and come in at No. 25, That should bode well for Pittsburgh’s front seven, in particular T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Monday could be a big day for Pittsburgh’s defense against a struggling Giants offense, and the Steelers will look to bring the heat against Daniel Jones as they try to improve to 6-2 before their bye.