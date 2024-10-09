PFF: Dan Moore Jr. Might Be ‘Most Improved Player In The NFL’

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved up just one spot from No. 20 to No. 19 in Pro Football Focus’ offensive line rankings following their Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but the outlet is impressed with Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Dan Moore Jr.

Really impressed.

“Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. might have a case to be called the most improved player in the NFL this season. After allowing pressure on 10.2% of pass plays last season, which ranked 65th in the NFL, he has surrendered pressure on just 4.5% of drop backs in 2024, which ranks 18th in the league,” PFF’s Zoltán Buday wrote

The Steelers have stuck with Moore the last two seasons despite drafting rookie offensive tackles in back-to-back seasons, and Pittsburgh’s patience has been rewarded. He’s having the best season of his career in his fourth year. Moore also deserves a lot of credit for proving that he deserves to remain as a starter and fighting for his job while also taking some of the younger offensive linemen under his wing and helping mentor them.

While the prevailing thought was that Pittsburgh would eventually replace Moore with Broderick Jones this season and insert Troy Fautanu at right tackle, those plans went up in smoke with Jones’ struggles and later with Fautanu’s knee injury, which landed him on IR. But Moore has been much better than Jones this season, a steady presence at left tackle and someone the Steelers can rely on.

There’s an old adage that’s essentially you know an offensive lineman is good when you’re not hearing about him. For the last three seasons, you couldn’t avoid Moore slander on Twitter or sports radio or anywhere you’d find a Steelers fan. But this year, no one’s talking about Moore. He’s doing his job, and it’s great to see him having a strong season.

Now, of course, Moore is a free agent after this year, and it could wind up being his last season in Pittsburgh. But not many players deserve to go get their payday more than him, even if it’s not in Pittsburgh. It likely won’t be if the Steelers still have long-term hopes for Jones and Fautanu, which they likely will.

Pittsburgh’s Week 6 opponent is the Las Vegas Raiders, and they came in toward the bottom of the league in the offensive line rankings at No. 28. While Pittsburgh’s EDGE depth is going to be thinner than angel-hair pasta, the Raiders have allowed 13 sacks in five games and LG Jackson Powers-Johnson has struggled a bit during his rookie season. It could be a good opportunity for the interior of Pittsburgh’s line to collapse the pocket and look to make some plays.