Pelissero: Commanders Pro Bowl DT Jonathan Allen Expected To Have Surgery, Miss Steelers Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers initially had a brutal-looking second half of their schedule, but like with most things in the NFL, that’s changed. Their divisional games look much less daunting now, but their first game after their bye week could be tougher than initially anticipated. The Washington Commanders look like one of the more capable teams in the NFL. However, they’ve lost Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jonathan Allen for the year.

As reported by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Allen is expected to undergo season-ending surgery on his pec. That’s a brutal blow for the Commanders, who just lost to the Baltimore Ravens. and host the Steelers on Nov. 10. Allen has been one of their best players over the last few years, and their defense will surely miss him. Allen already had two sacks on the year and seemed prime to helped lead the Commanders to the playoffs.

#Commanders standout DT Jonathan Allen is feared to have suffered a significant pectoral injury that will require season-ending surgery, per sources. Allen is getting a second opinion. It would be a huge loss for Washington, which sits atop the NFC East at 4-2. pic.twitter.com/3uvSxByhC3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 14, 2024

ESPN’s Adam Schefter later tweeted that Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Allen is done for the year. For the Commanders, who are competing for their division title, that’s a brutal loss. The Commanders still have other strong players on their defensive line, but Allen’s presence will be missed.

Commanders HC Dan Quinn confirmed that Jon Allen tore his pec and is now out for the year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2024

As unfortunate as it is for Allen and the Commanders, that will make the Steelers’ lives much easier. Their offensive line has had some serious issues this year. They did invest some high draft capital in it, but injuries have left them pretty bare at almost every spot. They did recently get left guard Isaac Seumalo back, but now they could lose rookie center Zach Frazier for some time.

There are still three weeks between now and then too. Who knows what could happen in between. The Steelers don’t even seem sure which quarterback will be starting for them next week. As the season progresses, adversity and perseverance are going to become more common. The injury bug usually bites everyone eventually.

Quinn has a masterful defensive mind, though, so expect him to still do what he can to give the Steelers fits. Their offense has been extremely sluggish once again this year, so Quinn and the Commanders could be problem no matter who’s healthy. The Dallas Cowboys didn’t have linebacker Micah Parsons, and they still beat the Steelers. In the NFL, everyone is a professional, and anyone can win any game.