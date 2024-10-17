Patrick Queen ‘Really Settling In And Taking Charge,’ Says DC Teryl Austin

Linebacker Patrick Queen was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ prized signing of free agency in terms of cap and cash dedicated to him. It was a franchise record for the contract size of an external free agent. Expectations for Queen were rightfully very high, but the former Raven got off to a slow start over the first few weeks of the season.

That has since turned around, Queen making 29 total tackles over the last three games compared to 14 over the first three.

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin was asked about Queen’s productivity ramping up during his Thursday press conference.

“He’s just getting used to what we’re doing and how we’re doing it and being in there, but we all knew it was going to come,” Austin said in a transcript provided by the team. “The guy is too active. We’ve seen it every year since he’s been in the league, twice a year when he was competing against us, that we know he is an active football player. He gets around the ball. He runs, and he is getting there trying to get things done. I just think the fact that he’s really settling in and taking charge of the defense and ownership of all that stuff, and I think he’s starting to feel really comfortable in his position right now.”

It is important to remember that Queen is just 25 years old and now essentially being asked to lead the defense. For a frame of reference, rookie ILB Payton Wilson is just eight months younger than Queen.

Mike Tomlin has referred to him several times as the quarterback of the defense. He wears the green dot to field communication from the sidelines, and his job it to make sure everybody is on the same page while also worrying about his own job on any given play. That is a lot to focus on and something that takes time to get used to. He had that role for a brief time with the Baltimore Ravens before he was ready for it prior to Roquan Smith joining the team, but Smith took that job over for the last season and a half of Queen’s time there.

As he settles in, not only will his personal play and statistics improve, but so will the overall communication and execution of the defense. Much like the quarterback on offense, Queen’s performance in his role can help dictate the success of those around him.

Pat Freiermuth said something very similar about Queen earlier in the week — he is starting to get comfortable and it shows.

The defense should be back to full strength this week with the return of Alex Highsmith. As the unit jells and Queen settles into his role, the talent of the group should really be able to shine through over the second half of the season.