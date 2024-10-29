Pat Freiermuth Credits Arthur Smith For Improving His Blocking

One of the biggest flaws of Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth’s game has been his blocking, but in 2024, it seems as if Freiermuth has turned a corner and become someone the Steelers can count on to block and make plays in the run game.

“I’ve struggled in the past but shoutout Artie Smith for kind of bringing me in and putting me in situations where I can be successful at it, so really appreciative of him and putting me in situations where I can succeed,” Freiermuth said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show.

Freiermuth had the key block that sealed the edge on RB Najee Harris’ 36-yard touchdown run in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and this season it’s an area where he’s shown major growth.

Freiermuth has always been a threat as a receiver, but in the past, he wasn’t a well-rounded, do-it-all tight end due to some of his struggles as a blocker. He would easily be beat at the line or moved back, but Smith, who uses multiple tight ends frequently, has found ways to put Freiermuth in positions where he can excel as a blocker. While the Steelers often utilize heavy personnel and can rely on the likes of Darnell Washington and MyCole Pruitt as blockers, Freiermuth has been reliable as a blocker. As someone they would like to keep on the field as much as possible, his improvement in that part of the game been a major development for Pittsburgh’s offense.

He’s still not someone you can put in the upper echelon of blocking tight ends, and he’s still not the best blocking tight end on his own team. But he doesn’t have to be. He just has to be someone the team can rely on to win his matchup most of the time and try to create holes when he’s used as a blocker. For the most part, he’s done well in that aspect this season, and the clearest evidence is his block on Harris’ first touchdown run of the season.

Smith knows the strengths and weaknesses of his room, so he’s not going to leave Freiermuth on an island or use him in ways he might use Darnell Washington as a blocker. But he’s helped Freiermuth improve by giving him assignments and roles he can handle, and it’s helped Pittsburgh’s offense take a step forward this season as the Steelers have marched to a 6-2 start.