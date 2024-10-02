Pair Of Steelers Rookies Highlighted In The Athletic’s Early All-Rookie Team

Coming out of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers were feeling quite good about their haul, which featured three offensive linemen in the first five rounds, a wide receiver, and a potential impact linebacker.

GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl addressed key positions of need and earned praise nationally as the Steelers seemingly had one of the best draft hauls in the league.

Early on, the returns are very positive for the Steelers on the field.

Though first-round pick Troy Fautanu is out for the rest of the regular season after suffering a serious knee injury in practice ahead of Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Steelers’ rookie class has stepped up in a big way and produced. Center Zach Frazier, guard Mason McCormick, linebacker Payton Wilson and even undrafted rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. are holding down key roles for the Steelers.

Two of those rookies were named to The Athletic’s early All-Rookie team Wednesday.

That would be Frazier and Wilson, both of whom have been key pieces since the start of the season.

Frazier earned the distinction from The Athletic as the interior offensive lineman highlighted on the All-Rookie team by draft analyst Dane Brugler.

“Has it been perfect? Not at all — the Steelers must get some snapping issues corrected, specifically. But Frazier has played at a high level for a rookie. He has held up well in pass protection (only four pressures, zero sacks allowed) and has been the best rookie run blocker so far,” Brugler writes. “Watching his West Virginia tape, Frazier looked like a pro playing in college. He was a leverage-based blocker with the knee bend and grip strength expected of a four-time high school state-champion wrestler. Now in the NFL, that is exactly what Frazier is showing. He has the drive power to consistently move bodies or finish to the ground, and he has been better than expected connecting at the second level. He’s also yet to be penalized.

“Frazier was No. 34 in my final 2024 draft rankings. The Steelers somehow snagged him outside the top 50, which already looks like unbelievable value.”

Frazier’s just four games into his NFL career, but the value does look incredible for the Steelers, who landed the West Virginia product at No. 51 overall in the second round of the draft.

Though he was initially slotted in behind veteran Nate Herbig on the depth chart in training camp, Herbig’s injury opened the door for Frazier. He has taken the job and run with it, becoming that anchor for the Steelers in the trenches, just as many expected.

So far, Frazier has played all 273 snaps on the year for the Steelers and grades out at a 79.4 overall from Pro Football Focus, including an 80.1 as a run blocker and a 65.2 in pass blocking. As Brugler pointed out, Frazier hasn’t allowed a sack on and has allowed just four pressures.

He’s been an impactful piece in the run game and has also been stout in pass protection. He looks like the Steelers’ next great center, and he might even be one of the best in the AFC in general. At least, that’s how Yahoo! Sports’ Nate Tice views him.

Outside of Frazier, Wilson was highlighted on the All-Rookie team as a runner-up at the off-ball linebacker position, just behind Seattle Seahawks fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight.

“Wilson has played at least 20 defensive snaps each game for the Steelers, including his first start Sunday,” Brugler writes. “He isn’t ready for coverage responsibilities and will run himself into blocks at times, but his reaction speed and competitive toughness give him a real chance to carve out a full-time role as the season goes on.”

Wilson has been hit or miss early in the season, but he remains a very intriguing piece overall for the Steelers.

He’s played 103 snaps through four weeks and grades out at a 66.7 overall from PFF, including a 66.1 against the run and a 60.0 in coverage.

In coverage he’s had issues, as Brugler points out. He’s allowed four receptions one five targets for 33 yards and has been a guy teams have tried to go at in key situations in the passing game.

Wilson had a strong game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, though, and the arrow is very clearly pointing up. The Steelers were thrilled to land him in the third round at No. 98 overall, and so far his athleticism has been a big calling card at the position.

Outside of Frazier and Wilson, McCormick and Bishop earned Honorable Mentions from Brugler.

McCormick is coming off his first start at left guard in Week 4 and could flip to right guard in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys with the likely return of Isaac Seumalo to the lineup and the loss of James Daniels for the season. Bishop has held down the starting nickel-back role for the Steelers and has had his moments defensively.

It’s still very early, but it appears the Steelers have one heck of a draft class and are seeing the results on the field already.