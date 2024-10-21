‘O-Line Should Be More Talked About:’ Najee Harris Says Big Performances Are ‘Dedicated’ To Linemen

For the second week in a row, Najee Harris ran like his hair was on fire. Against the New York Jets, Harris had a few cold spells, but overall, he proved his worth, wearing down at the opposing defense. However, it sounds like he doesn’t want to take all the credit for that success. Like any good running back, Harris wants to give his offensive line some love.

“The o-line should be more talked about,” Harris said after the Steelers’ 37-15 win via the team’s website. “Because we’re down injuries, we’re down guys, and it’s the next man [up] mentality. Somebody always steps up and performs and makes a play.

“They’re all held at the same accountability. The o-line, going in two weeks now, I’ve had 100 yards, and I think it’s all dedicated to them, and giving me opportunities, so shout out to them.”

The Steelers’ offensive line has dealt with more than its fair share of adversity. Before the season began, the Steelers lost Nate Herbig, who was working as the starting center. They were also missing standout guard Isaac Seumalo to begin the season. By the time he got healthy, the rest of the offensive line was dropping like flies.

James Daniels and Troy Fautanu are out for the year. Since last week, the Steelers have turned to Ryan McCollum at center with Zach Frazier hurt. They have been so many moving parts, and yet, the last two weeks have arguably been the offensive line’s best stretch of the season. Some of the linemen still have kinks to work out, but for the most part, Harris is correct that they’ve stepped up.

Against the Jets, Harris rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He wasn’t the only one seeing success either. Jaylen Warren had a productive game as well, running for 44 yards on 12 carries. The offensive line also got a good push any time Russell Wilson attempted a quarterback sneak.

The Jets don’t have an amazing run defense, but for an offensive line that’s cobbled together like Frankenstein’s Monster, the Steelers should be proud of themselves. Overall, they had a good day. Some moments weren’t pretty, particularly in pass protection, but they paved a road for Harris to run on. Maybe the offensive line isn’t the best in the league, but it did more than enough to help the Steelers win Sunday night.