Numbers To Know: Five Notable Stats Ahead Of Steelers Vs. Cowboys

Welcome to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers “stat pack,” five numbers you need to know to get ready for the upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys. They could relate to the opponent or the Steelers themselves and could involve an individual, unit, or something else. All to help you become the smartest fan for gameday.

2000

That’s the last time a Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback had a rushing touchdown in three straight games over the course of one season. Kordell Stewart in 2000, who did so from Weeks 2-6 (the team had a Week 3 bye). Fields rushed for a touchdown in Week 3 and two against the Colts last Sunday. If he can repeat it against the Dallas Cowboys, he will join Stewart and Terry Bradshaw as the only three Steelers’ quarterbacks to do it since the merger.

11

The number of 50-plus yard field goals between Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell and Dallas’ Brandon Aubrey have combined this season. Boswell has five, and Aubrey has six. Two big-legged kickers could decide this one. Boswell can hit from the high 50s, while Aubrey has connected from 65 yards already this year (and 66 yards in the preseason). Get the ball past midfield, and they’re in range.

Zero

As our Ross McCorkle aptly pointed out, the number of repeated offensive line combinations the Steelers have had this year. They’ve had a different front five each week, a streak that’ll carry over into Sunday night. Isaac Seumalo returns at LG, while James Daniels is done for the year at RG. Hopefully, the line can find stability going forward. Comparatively, the Dallas Cowboys have sent out the same starting five each week.

7, 2

The number of QB hits and sacks DL Cam Heyward has this year. Compared to his three QB hits and two sacks a year ago, playing in more games but hampered by his groin injury. Overall, a healthy Heyward has looked like the same old Heyward pre-2023 injury. And that’s been a great thing for the Steelers’ defense.

39.7%

RB Najee Harris’ run success rate this year is not only a steep decline compared to his 2023 figure of 50 percent, but it ranks 21st out of the 24 players this season with at least 50 carries. Only Tampa Bay’s Rachaad White, the Jets’ Breece Hall, and Chicago’s DeAndre Swift are worse. Facing a weak Cowboys’ run defense, hopefully, this will become a ‘get-right’ game.