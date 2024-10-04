‘Nothing New:’ T.J. Watt Unsurprised Refs Didn’t Flag Colts For Holding

Being one of the best players in the NFL, linebacker T.J. Watt dominates on the football field. However, this past week against the Indianapolis Colts, Watt had a quiet game by his standards. He only recorded two tackles, not getting after the quarterback like he normally would. Some people would point to him getting held by offensive lineman as the reason why. While it muted his impact more than usual, it wasn’t anything he hadn’t seen before.

“It’s something I deal with each and every week, so nothing new,” Watt said Friday via KDKA’s Cassidy Wood.

TJ Watt on the (several) missed holding calls vs. Colts. Hear more from him & how the defense is readying for the Cowboys tonight @KDKA pic.twitter.com/GtyrNuyzod — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) October 4, 2024

There are several blatant instances over his career where Watt is being held but receives no call from the referees. That’s part of football though. It’s frustrating, especially because it sometimes feels like it happens to Watt more than others, but it’s something all great pass rushers deal with.

Watt has dealt with this kind of treatment for years, so it makes sense that he doesn’t complain about it. He’s a hard worker, and he seems to just be focused on making plays regardless of the referees. Watt is arguably the best pass rusher in the league, and most tackles have to hold him to stop him.

The Colts didn’t just stop Watt by holding him. They doubled him and had players chip him. That doesn’t make the few plays where he was held acceptable, but it’s not totally on the officials for his lack of production sometimes. Complaining won’t get him anywhere either, and he knows that.

Referees make mistakes all the time. Even in massively important games, they mess up. Fans have every right to be upset, but the officials are still human, so they won’t be perfect. It would be nice if they could call at least the most blatant holds against Watt though. They shouldn’t be surprised when people are upset that they missed an offensive tackle bear-hugging Watt.

Missed holding calls aren’t even the worst thing the officials have done to Watt this year though. They basically put a lid on his incredible performance to open the season, telling him that they screwed up on a call that cost him a strip sack. Compared to that, missing a hold is nothing.

Watt has another chance to dominate this week against the Dallas Cowboys. He’ll be matched up against veteran tackle Terence Steele, so he won’t have an easy day, but he’ll surely be hungry after the Colts game. The Cowboys struggle to run the ball, which should give Watt plenty of chances to get after quarterback Dak Prescott.