‘No Question’ Steelers ‘Won’ Diontae Johnson-Donte Jackson Trade, Says Bryant McFadden

The Pittsburgh Steelers were quite active during the first week of free agency this past March. Not just with the free agent signings, but also with trades. One of the trades shipped Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for CB Donte Jackson. That created one big need while alleviating another. The lack of weapons in the wide receiver room has left some wondering if the Steelers won that trade.

“Donte Jackson is top three in the NFL in interceptions,” said former Steelers CB Bryant McFadden via 93.7 The Fan’s The PM Team. “He’s been creating turnovers. He’s doing a great job in coverage and when you pair him opposite of what we have in Joey Porter Jr., you gotta like that duo, especially within the division. We’re playing against high-level quarterbacks. So with no questions for the fans that feel like we lost that deal. No, we won that deal.”

Joey Porter Jr. was supposed to be the big breakout star in the Steelers’ secondary this year. While he has been good, and has faced a lot of opposing teams’ WR1s, Jackson has been the one making the game-changing plays. He has three interceptions through six games, which has him on pace to shatter his career high in a single season. This is the most he has had since 2020, and they are only six games in.

Pro Football Focus has a new stat called adjusted passer rating when targeted which more accurately measures a corner’s performance. Jackson is currently No. 1 in the league in that metric with an adjusted rating of just 48.5 into his coverage. They have him charted for 15 receptions on 22 targets for 154 yards and no touchdowns allowed.

When that Jackson trade occurred, many were confused with reports indicating Jackson was in line to be cut if the Panthers couldn’t find a trade partner. That being said, Mike Tomlin had long-held interest in Jackson dating back to his pre-draft process and had attempted to get him in Pittsburgh the last time he was a free agent.

Meanwhile in Carolina, Johnson has 29 receptions on 55 targets for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns. That is pretty similar to what George Pickens has been able to accomplish so far, but with a few less yards and a few more touchdowns.

It is hard to say which position is more valuable, but Jackson is currently performing better than Johnson on a 1-to-1 comparison. The Steelers are a team that wants to win through strong defensive play. Given the injury to Cory Trice Jr., the secondary would be in a terrible position had they kept Johnson and not acquired Jackson. Whether they “won” the trade or not, they got a player who is performing at a high level.