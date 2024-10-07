Nick Herbig Suffers Hamstring Injury Against Cowboys, Questionable To Return

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Nick Herbig left in the third quarter of the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with an apparent lower-body injury. Per senior director of communications Burt Lauten, Herbig is questionable to return to the game with a hamstring injury.

#Steelers LB Nick Herbig sustained a hamstring injury and is questionable to return to tonight's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 7, 2024

The NBC broadcast noted that Herbig was leaving the game, and Dale Lolley of Steelers.com tweeted that Herbig was limping to the sidelines although it wasn’t shown on the broadcast.

Nick Herbig limping off for Steelers — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) October 7, 2024

The broadcast showed Herbig going into the blue medical tent, and he apparently wasn’t put any weight on his right leg. He dealt with an ankle injury that knocked him out of the game last week and caused him to miss practice on Wednesday although this injury seems to be unrelated. He was then shown walking to the locker room, and he seemed to be in a lot of pain.

The Steelers did get OLB Jeremiah Moon back in the fold, activating him off IR yesterday. Moon and DeMarvin Leal are Pittsburgh’s two backup outside linebackers, and they both saw action at the same time with Herbig getting worked on and T.J. Watt resting on the sideline.

We’ll see if Herbig is able to return to the game at some point tonight, but the fact that he was heading to the locker room and seemed to be in a lot of pain isn’t a good sign for the Steelers.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.