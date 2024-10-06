NFL Insider Says Steelers ‘Would Love The Chance’ To Talk To Davante Adams, Make Pitch For Trade

After requesting a trade earlier in the week following growing frustrations with the franchise and the play at quarterback, the trade market for star receiver Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders is heating up and could really kick into gear early next week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly aggressive and in the mix for a potential trade for Adams, which isn’t all that surprising considering the Steelers have a glaring need at receiver and have been involved in wide receiver trade conversations all offseason for the likes of Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and even Courtland Sutton.

So far, the trade market for Adams has seemingly centered on the New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints, as there are two obvious connections there for Adams with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in New York and former college quarterback and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in New Orleans.

According to CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, the Steelers are just hoping for a chance to speak to Jones and make a pitch to him. Appearing on NFL on CBS Sunday afternoon, Jones broke down the latest on the Adams situation, stating that the Raiders are seeking at least a second-round pick and could get more depending on how much they’re willing to eat of Adams’ contract.

“They’re asking for a second-round pick for Davante Adams, and the more the Raiders are willing to pay of the remainder of his contract, the more likely it is that they’ll get it. They had more than that on the table last year, but Mark Davis would not deal him. How’d we get here? Davante’s been frustrated by the quarterback play for more than a year, and though he was a proponent of Antonio Pierce getting the permanent job last year, that relationship has clearly soured,” Jones said of Adams, according to video via CBS. “Late last week, people within the Raiders building knew Adams was not long for the team. On Sunday, after the Jets lost 10-9 at home to the Broncos, Aaron Rodgers’ recruitment of his old friend intensified. And on Monday, Adams requested a trade. Coincidence?

“And while the Jets are the front runners, people around him are saying he needs to explore other options. The Saints and old teammate Derek Carr, legitimate contenders. The Steelers would love a chance to talk with Adams and get him. Things will heat up next week.”

Where will Davante Adams end up? New York? New Orleans? Pittsburgh? Lead NFL Insider @jjones9 has all the latest. pic.twitter.com/I0byuMyj5s — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 6, 2024

With Adams requesting his trade and still playing at a high level at a premium position, it’s not surprising that he has plenty of suitors. But it’s certainly interesting that the Steelers are reportedly right there in the mix with the two teams in the Jets and Saints — two teams with clear connections to Adams.

It’s good to hear that there are those around Adams who want him to explore other options outside of the Jets and Saints, and that could play right into the Steelers’ hands.

They’ve reportedly been “very aggressive” in the trade talks with the Raiders, keeping an open line of communication. And now, according to Jones’ report, they want a chance to speak to Adams directly and pitch the opportunity in Pittsburgh, playing under head coach Mike Tomlin in a stable environment.

If Adams is frustrated with quarterback play in recent years, it might not be the best landing spot right now in Pittsburgh, given the uncertainty of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson and the future. But right now, Fields is playing well under coordinator Arthur Smith. Opportunities will be there for Adams as the top dog with George Pickens, and with a great defense on the other side of the ball, the opportunity to win games and potentially compete for a Super Bowl would be there.

Right now, though, Adams’s focus is on recovering from injury. A hamstring injury has slowed down the trade process, and he’ll miss Week 5.

But once he gets healthy enough to return to the field, trade talks are expected to heat up, and things should move quickly. The trade deadline looms on November 5, leaving just one month between now and then for Adams and the Raiders to figure out the future.

Hopefully, the Steelers will have a chance to speak to the star receiver and make their pitch within that timeframe, especially if Adams is truly open to playing for other teams.