NFL Insider: George Pickens Being A Steeler In 2025 An ‘Open Question’

For better or for worse, the Pittsburgh Steelers will make it work with WR George Pickens for the rest of the regular season. What happens after that is anyone’s guess. That’s how NFL insider Albert Breer views Pickens’ uncertain 2025 status, responding to a mailbag comment for Sports Illustrated.

“I just think that the receiver need is such where if you take George Pickens out of the equation, you’re really up a creek at that spot,” Breer said. “My guess would be they make it work the rest of the year. Is he there in 2025? That’s an open question based on things we’ve seen.”

Pickens’ name was included in a trade speculation article last week, a piece that might feel like it has more legs following the Steelers’ most recent loss. Pickens was visibly upset as the Steelers struggled to get him the ball and spent 40 percent of the game on the sideline, hardly playing in Pittsburgh’s heavy-personnel packages.

But as Breer points out, trading Pickens and assuming no receiver is brought back in return, would leave Pittsburgh dangerously thin at the position. WR Calvin Austin III has flashed but isn’t a No. 1 wideout. Van Jefferson has been among the most “empty” route runners this season with just eight catches on 221 total offensive snaps. And rookie Roman Wilson has yet to dress for a game let alone catch a pass, the coaching staff citing missed summer reps setting him back.

The offseason would give Pittsburgh options. Chances to add starting-caliber receivers in free agency, the draft, and potentially trades. Another factor is Pickens’ contract situation. Eligible for an extension in the offseason, he could ask for a big-money deal worth $25 or $30 million per season. Pittsburgh would have understandable trepidation committing to that kind of money to Pickens. If Pickens plays hardball about a new deal, he’ll be subject to the same trade talks as San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk was this offseason. As we’ve written, expect Pickens to be the storyline of next spring and summer.

The Steelers have shown a willingness to move malcontent receivers before: Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson. George Pickens might be next.