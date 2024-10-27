NFL Insider Floats ‘Extremely Hypothetical’ Trade Of Steelers Sending 1st Round Pick For Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Though it comes as a dream scenario, adding New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson could make the Pittsburgh Steelers serious contenders. That’s the case NFL insider Jonathan Jones made Sunday morning, outlining a Wilson-to-Pittsburgh deal in what would be the team’s biggest trade splash since acquiring FS Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2019.

During a trade scenario segment on CBS Sports That Other Pregame Show, Jones said why Wilson would want out. And why Pittsburgh would make sense.

“In this extremely hypothetical situation, I’m looking at a Garrett Wilson who says, you can’t have a newcomer come in and steal the show,” Jones said. “But that maybe is what Davante Adams has done with the New York Jets. Maybe I’m feeling a little devalued. Maybe I’m feeling a little underappreciated. I’m gonna try to force my way out. And oh, to where, how about the Pittsburgh Steelers? How about a place Omar Khan, the general manager there, has been looking for so long at getting another wide receiver to complement George Pickens. Do you see how good George Pickens looked last week when Russ was cooking? Now just get him a complement.”

As Jones made clear throughout his blurb, this isn’t a report or even a real belief such a trade could get done. It followed some other “dream” scenarios made during the segment like the Cleveland Browns sending DE Myles Garrett to the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s a “magic wand” scenario of Pittsburgh being able to wish any deal into existence.

However, there was at least some chatter about Wilson once the Jets made the leap for Adams. Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported teams called New York about Wilson. They were met with a hearty “thanks but no thanks” but it follows what Jones is saying here. It never hurts to ask.

“After the New York Jets‘ acquisition of Davante Adams this week, a select group of NFL teams have inquired into whether the Jets would be willing to trade fellow star wide receiver Garrett Wilson, league sources told ESPN on Saturday.

The Jets have heard from other teams but are not planning to trade Wilson, according to sources.”

Entering his fourth season next year, Wilson will be eligible for a contract extension and it’s fair to wonder if the Jets will pay him. They just acquired Adams, whose contract will need reworked and lowered to stay with New York long-term but is likely in the team’s 2025 plans and still won’t be cheap to hold onto. With plenty of money spent at quarterback and key defensive positions, CB Sauce Gardner is also in-line for a payday, the Jets might not be able to keep everyone.

And what if the Jets fall to 2-6 today against the lowly New England Patriots? Their season would effectively be over and the vision of building a Super Bowl contender with QB Aaron Rodgers could go belly-up.

For Pittsburgh, acquiring Wilson would give Russell Wilson two strong options to throw to at receiver. Given his lack of mobility relative to Justin Fields, unable to create when plays break down the same way, having a strong receiver room, with apologies to Chris Hoke, is even more critical.

Even in this hypothetical, adding Wilson wouldn’t be cheap.

“And so if you can get Garrett Wilson there and it would cost a first, in this very hypothetical situation, you get Garrett Wilson to the Pittsburgh Steelers, you get a party,” Jones said.

A first rounder is what it cost for the Steelers to add Fitzpatrick in 2019, who they didn’t have to pay for several years. Wilson’s cost would come immediately. It would also create potential conflict with WR George Pickens, also eligible for an extension this offseason. Not to mention the money Pittsburgh will have to pony up for a quarterback.

There’s been more than enough fruitless trade speculation this year. From Brandon Aiyuk to Davante Adams to Cooper Kupp to the smaller rumblings of every name in-between, it’ll be frustrating if all of that discussion ends with Pittsburgh being in the same spot they started. Maybe they add a receiver. Maybe they get a New York Jet. But if they do, think Mike Williams, not Garrett Wilson.