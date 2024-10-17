NFL Exec Says Competition Committee To Examine ‘Possibly’ Narrowing Goalposts

We have all heard of the expression of moving the goalposts, but what about narrowing them?

Apparently the NFL is unhappy with the balance of scoring in the NFL, with kickers drilling 50-plus-yard field goals routinely. So much so that they are considering narrowing the goalposts. According to Associated Press NFL insider Rob Maaddi on X, NFL exec Jeff Milner told him the competition committee will look at the possibility of narrowing the goalposts after the season.

“Nothing imminent,” Maaddi wrote. “The committee considers many ideas, rule changes, and proposals.”

The last major change to the goalpost was in 1974, when it was moved from the goal line to the end line, where it remains today. The uprights were also raised to 30 feet at that time. In 2014, the uprights were increased to 35 feet. Obviously moving it from the goal line to the end line—a change of 10 yards—was significant to the play. Narrowing the posts would be another step in the direction of making it a much harder play.

So far this season, 339-of-396 field goals have been made. That is 85.6 percent for the entire league. That seems to be roughly in line with last year’s percent of 85.9 for the entire season. But if you home in on the long-range field goals of over 50 yards, that percent is meaningfully up. Last year, 68.7 percent of field goals were made over 50 yards. This year, that is up to 74.8. It is less about the trend from last year to this year, and more about the trend over a long period of time. Field goal rates have been increasing for years, so what would that mean 10 years from now? Will kickers be routinely drilling field goals from 60-plus yards out?

Just look at Pittsburgh Steelers K Chris Boswell, who is seemingly automatic between 50-59 yards. He is a perfect 6-for-6 from that range this year. As the NFL continues to mess with kickoff rules, the touchback is moving farther and farther up the field. They may move it even farther than the current 30-yard touchback to further incentivize returns. If they do that, they will need to address the goalpost on the other end of things, or else nearly every drive will be a scoring drive with just 20 or so yards needed to get within field goal range.

It is an interesting proposal, and one that would have large ramifications on the game. How many times have we, as football fans, watched field goals narrowly go through the uprights. Some even bounce off the upright and go in. If they get narrowed, those will all be misses.

Mike Tomlin is a member of the competition committee and thus would have a say in those conversations.