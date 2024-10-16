‘MT Is Talking Out Both Sides Of His Mouth:’ Former QB Flummoxed By Tomlin’s Comments

Mike Tomlin didn’t declare a change at quarterback but during his Tuesday press conference where he talked up what QB Russell Wilson has to offer, it sure seems like change is coming. Former QB J.T. O’Sullivan took issue with Tomlin’s commentary of why Wilson is being considered to start Sunday night against the visiting New York Jets.

WTF? I haven't watched the a22 yet. I wasn't planning on it either. But, now I have to. I watch this video and I just feel bad for JF1. MT is talking out both sides of his mouth. Maybe the film stinks? I don't know yet. However, I find it hard to imagine the film is worse than… https://t.co/QnktGZ8zM9 — The QB School (@theqbschool) October 16, 2024

Tomlin’s response to why Wilson is in the mix was meandering. First, saying that Justin Fields has been “really good” but “not to be confused with great.” Then getting into the competitive nature of the league and Pittsburgh’s attempt to be contenders. He then highlighted Fields’ legs and mobility that played a key role in the Steelers beating the Las Vegas Raiders and moving to 4-2 on the season. He ended by comparing what the team is doing at quarterback to what the team has done with SS Terrell Edmunds, getting him involved in dime packages a few weeks after being signed.

A lot going on in that 71-second answer.

It’s one reason why I’ve advocated for Tomlin just to announce a starter. Wilson or Fields. When you hedge and try to leave the door open, you get answers that are all over the place like this one, walking on eggshells to open the door for Wilson while praising (and also critiquing) Fields.

Ultimately, what Tomlin says during a Tuesday press conference won’t matter when the ball’s kicked off Sunday night but it’s preferable to lead with strength rather than serve up a confusing and wordy mess of who will start at the most important position in sports.

O’Sullivan admits he hasn’t yet watched the All-22 from the Raiders game, and it was Fields’ worst performance as a passer this season, the fourth-year man struggling with accuracy and processing. During the presser, Tomlin even seemed to hint he had already been considering a quarterback change, noting that there was a scenario where both QBs could’ve played against the Las Vegas Raiders. So perhaps O’Sullivan’s perception will change after diving into the tape. He has watched Fields throughout the year and offered balanced takes of his game, noting the progress he’s made and how much meat has been left on the bone.

But it’s clear he didn’t like the way Tomlin framed the answer as he tried to hide his cards of the Steelers’ starting quarterback as long as he can.