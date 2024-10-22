‘More I Need To See From Russell Wilson:’ Pete Prisco Wants Steelers QB To ‘Win Against A Good Team’

After all the controversy and questioning, Russell Wilson went out and played well for the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night. He wasn’t perfect, especially in the first half, but once he warmed up, the Steelers’ offense started rolling. However, not everyone is ready to praise the move from Justin Fields to Wilson. CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco still hasn’t bought into Wilson.

“Everybody raved about the moonballs, and here’s the thing, he threw popups, George Pickens went and got them,” Prisco said Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ. “That’s basically what happened. That was a depleted Jets defense. They were at home, it was an emotional game. He got it going a little bit, but there’s still more I need to see from Russell Wilson.”

That is fair criticism from Prisco. Wilson did connect with Pickens several times deep down the field, but those passes weren’t perfect. Much of the credit could be given to Pickens. However, Wilson still managed to drive the ball downfield and give his receiver a chance. He’s aware of Pickens’ skill set, and he used that to his advantage.

Also, before Sunday, Wilson hadn’t played in the regular season in almost a year. Anyone who expected him to go out and be the best version of himself needed to look at the context of the situation. Wilson is a 35-year-old quarterback who’s been dealing with a calf injury for months. Considering those factors, what he ultimately accomplished should be praised.

Wilson completed 16 of his 29 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. He could’ve been sharper, but he helped the Steelers score 37 points, their highest total since Ben Roethlisberger was playing. There was a lot to appreciate in that performance.

But to Prisco it was just one game.

“Go out on the road and win against a good team, offensively,” he said. “Do it with your offense, then I’ll sit there and say, ‘They made the right decision to go to him.’ He played okay in that game. It wasn’t quite what everyone said it was, but it was okay.”

Based on that logic, it shouldn’t be long before Prisco gets his answer. The Steelers play the visiting New York Giants this week. The Giants aren’t a great team, so that game probably won’t sway Prisco much. The following week is the Steelers’ bye week, but after that, they’re on the road against the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders are 5-2 and on top of their division. As long as Jayden Daniels, their sensational rookie quarterback, is healthy, that game should fit all of Prisco’s criteria. If Wilson can lead the Steelers to a great win, then Prisco may change his tune.

There are still two weeks between now and then, though, so anything can happen. The Steelers still need to focus on beating the Giants. It would probably be tough to convince anyone of their quality if they lose this game. Wilson was effective in his first outing, and if he can continue building off that, then he should prove more of his doubters wrong.