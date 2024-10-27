Mike Tomlin Sings Praises Of ‘Finisher’ Mason McCormick

The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line has been an injured mess this season. These injuries haven’t just been to back ups either, as starters such as OT Troy Fautanu, OG Isaac Seumalo, C Zach Frazier, and OG James Daniels have all missed time.

Daniels’ injury ended his season, and it seemed like that was going to have a huge impact on a young Steelers offensive line needing to establish the run. But, what has helped limit the blow from Daniels injury is the play of rookie G Mason McCormick. He has slotted in for Daniels almost seamlessly receiving plenty of praise from Mike Tomlin.

“He plays with passion, he’s a finisher.” said Mike Tomlin when discussing McCormick on The Mike Tomlin Show. “That was probably the distinguishing trait on the South Dakota State tape, and that generally travels. When you play with high energy, when you’re a finisher, that never leaves you; that’s probably a snapshot of who you are as a football player. So it’s good to see that travel with him to the NFL and be a component of his game and ours.”

McCormick’s first start at right guard came against the Dallas Cowboys. Since that game, the Steelers have ran for 334 yards and five rushing touchdown. Over that span, Pittsburgh is averaging 111.3 yards per game on the ground.

Obviously the run game’s success is not all due to McCormick, but he has been a steady hand for the Steelers offensive line. It is hard not to notice how little of a drop of in offensive line play there has been with McCormick replacing Daniels than there was when OL Spence Anderson replaced Seumalo.

McCormick has also been strong in the pass game, as PFF graded him nearly a perfect in pass protection against the New York Jets. With a less-mobile quarterback in Russell Wilson, having a rookie be able to step up and be elite in pass protection is such a huge plus.

It is a long season, and there will be ups and downs for McCormick, but it looks like the Steelers hit a home run with their 2024 fourth round pick. If he can keep up this great play, and when the Steelers offensive line gets Frazier back, some nice chemistry could begin to grow which will hopefully lead to a playoff run behind a strong run game.