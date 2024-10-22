Mike Tomlin ‘Should Be Up For Coach Of The Year,’ Says Former NFL CB Richard Sherman

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-2 and competing for the AFC North crown. Before the season, not many people expected that to be the case. Even though the Steelers made several significant upgrades, it felt like they had more doubters than ever. However, Mike Tomlin has continued to prove why he’s one of the best coaches in the NFL.

“I don’t think anybody, including myself, could have seen them with this record halfway through the season, but again, Mike Tomlin,” former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman said recently on his podcast. “Mike Tomlin may be up for Coach of the Year right now. May be? He should be up for Coach of the Year right now.

“Not even just based on the decision to play Russell Wilson, but a number of decisions throughout this season that have put his team in the position they’re in right now, tied for the top of their division. He’s been phenomenal.”

Tomlin, who has been the Steelers’ head coach for last 18 years, has never had a losing season and has won a Super Bowl. Yet, he’s never won the Coach of the Year award. It’s a funny and curious bit of trivia. It’s not like Tomlin hasn’t had seasons worthy of that accomplishment.

During the 2008 season, when the Steelers went 12-4 and won a Super Bowl, Mike Smith of the 11-5 Atlanta Falcons was named Coach of the Year. In 2017, when the Steelers went 13-3 and sat atop the AFC North, Sean McVay of the 11-5 Los Angeles Rams won the award.

There are other examples as well. However, it’s likely that award isn’t something Tomlin cares much about. He always seems singularly focused on winning another Super Bowl. Coach of the Year is a more individual accomplishment.

However, it would still be nice for Tomlin to receive that recognition. He’s arguably one of the best head coaches ever and will end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. Having a Coach of the Year award to add to his resumé would just be a nice cherry to put on top.

This year, Tomlin should have a good case to win the award. However, he’ll have plenty of competition. Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are still undefeated. John Harbaugh has the Baltimore Ravens rolling. In his first year with the team, Dan Quinn has the Washington Commanders on top of their division. Every NFC North team has been successful to varying degrees as well.

Luckily, the Steelers still have several big games left on their schedule. They’ll play the Ravens (twice), Chiefs, and Commanders during the second half of their schedule. If they win those games, there’s a good chance they’ll win their division. That would go a long way toward helping Tomlin’s candidacy. However, the real goal is still winning a Super Bowl. Anything else isn’t up to the Steelers’ standard, and Tomlin knows that.