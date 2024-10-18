Mike Tomlin Declines To Publicly Name Starting QB Against Jets

Mike Tomlin knows who will start at quarterback against the New York Jets Sunday night. But he’s not sharing it with the public. Speaking to reporters Friday after practice, Tomlin said he is “ready” to declare a starter but is declining to tell the media if it’ll be Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.

Per Coach Mike Tomlin, he is ready to name a starter but is keeping it in house. Said both quarterbacks looked sharp this week. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) October 18, 2024

“I’m going to keep it in-house,” Tomlin said via 93.7 The Fan, calling Russell Wilson and Justin Fields “sharp” this week during practice. “Thought we had a highly productive week from both guys and the from the unit as a whole.”

Mike Tomlin on #Steelers QB decision, if he’s ready to name a starter pic.twitter.com/6NQHP1Bftn — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 18, 2024

Tomlin used the “in-house” line earlier this week in a brief Wednesday meeting with reporters. He appears to be playing mind games with the Jets, keeping them uncertain if they’ll see Wilson or Fields. Defending Wilson means stopping more of the in-structure passing game while Fields is a bigger threat in the designed running game.

During his Tuesday press conference, Tomlin said Wilson was being “considered” to start but would not officially commit to either player. Wilson received first-team reps throughout practice this week.

Fields played well during the first six games, throwing five touchdowns to one interception while leading the team with five rushing scores. But he struggled through the air against the Raiders, finishing with just 145 yards while completing under 60 percent of his passes. Some believe there was nothing he could’ve done to hold onto the starting job.

Based on how both quarterbacks spoke Thursday, it seems like Wilson is a surefire bet to start against the Jets. He shared excitement with reporters over playing for the first time this season while Fields admittedly didn’t play “good enough” the first six weeks but said he was thankful for the opportunity.

While Wilson rehabbed his calf injury the first five weeks of the season, Tomlin touted his transparency and openness about where Wilson, Fields, and the team stood. Today, Tomlin has changed his tune. Wilson is still the heavy favorite to start but we won’t know for sure until the Steelers take the field Sunday night against the New York Jets.