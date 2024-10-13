Mike Tomlin Explains His Trade Negotiations Role

The longest-tenured head coach in football, Mike Tomlin has an obvious amount of authority on how the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster is built. Signings, draft selections, waiver claims, all the ways a roster can get better. That includes trades and talks are heating up as the 2024 deadline looms. With rumors about Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams buzzing, Tomlin shared his role in trade talks during his weekly interview with Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola.

“I’m involved in the interest, and maybe the communication,” Tomlin told Labriola. “I’ve been in the league a long time, Omar has as well. We’ve got unique relationships with some of our peers across the league. And so I’m not opposed to being included from that perspective, but in terms of the logistical component of the cost and things of that nature, that’s more Omar’s space.”

Since taking over for Kevin Colbert in May of 2022, Khan and the Steelers have been active in trades. They’ve dealt away OL Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green, QB Kenny Pickett, and WRs Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. They’ve acquired EDGE Malik Reed, OG Jesse Davis, CBs William Jackson III and Donte Jackson, WR Allen Robinson III, and QB Justin Fields. And they’ve made draft day trades like moving up for OT Broderick Jones in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

This offseason has spent finding a big-name receiver. They took months to get an answer on the San Francisco 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk and appear to be in a similar situation with Adams, albeit on a shortened timeline. While the reporting process may feel chaotic and knee-jerk, Tomlin says he and Khan have a daily process of discussing their options and status.

“The trade deadline gets a lot of attention, but it is legitimately everyday business of our lives. Every day the transaction wire comes out. There are things to discuss regarding global personnel, potential guys who are available, and for whatever reason.”

From tryout lists to practice squad shuffling or figuring out what to offer for Aiyuk or Adams, everything matters if you’re in Tomlin and Khan’s shoes.

The good news is they’re two people who have spent decades in the Steelers’ building, Khan hired Valentine’s Day of 2001, Tomlin succeeding Bill Cowher in 2007. That creates a tight working relationship needed to navigate crucial decision-making like trades. And while Tomlin has an active role, there’s certainly enough trust to let Khan do much of the wheelin’ and dealin’.