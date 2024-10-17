Michael Irvin: ‘Guarantee You’ Justin Fields Is In ‘Best Place He Can Be’ Regardless Of If He’s Starting

Nothing is official yet, but it looks like Russell Wilson will be starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the New York Jets. That means Justin Fields is likely heading to the bench, although he was winning games. It wouldn’t be crazy to worry about Fields reacting negatively to this decision. Still, former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin believes fans have nothing to worry about because of Mike Tomlin.

“If Justin Fields were anywhere else, I would be worried about his makeup after coming out and playing this good [and being benched],” Irvin said recently on his YouTube channel. “But he’s got Mike Tomlin. I guarantee you; I don’t care how this thing plays out. The best place he can be is where he is.”

That’s a good reason not to be concerned about Fields being upset. Say what you will about Tomlin, but he’s always been a good leader of men. He’s dealt with players with some of the biggest personalities the NFL has ever seen. Take one look at Antonio Brown. Under Tomlin, Brown was one of the best players in the league. No one else got as much out of Brown.

Fields is nothing like Brown, either. He hasn’t shown any glimpses of a bad attitude. Since the Steelers traded for him, he’s been ready to work and willing to compete with Wilson. He didn’t respond negatively, even when he lost the initial quarterback battle.

It’s still unclear if Wilson will start this week, but if he does, you can bet Tomlin will have had a long conversation with Fields. He emphasized that if Fields is benched, it’s not an indictment of his abilities. It’s more about the Steelers’ offense needing a spark. If Fields accepts that answer, then no one else should complain.

Nothing says that Fields won’t be able to start again this year. No one has any idea how Wilson will look with the Steelers. If he fails, Fields will get the job back. What he did in these first six weeks should actually give Tomlin more confidence to turn back to him.

Tomlin also made it clear that Fields could still play, even if Wilson is the starter. He’ll have chances to continue to impress. If the team sees success, Fields should still receive some credit. He gave them a good foundation to build off of. Likely, this isn’t the end of his story this year. As long as he stays ready, he could still receive another chance.