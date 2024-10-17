Mel’s Perspective: For Mike Tomlin And Russell Wilson, The Time Is Now

Entering training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers supposedly had a quarterback competition. Head coach Mike Tomlin would not confirm or deny this whenever asked. Instead, he qualified that veteran Russell Wilson had “pole position” over Justin Fields. A calf injury hampered Wilson and limited his playing time in the preseason. Despite that, Wilson was named the team’s starter heading into the season opener in Atlanta. Just four days prior to kickoff, however, Wilson aggravated his calf injury in a Thursday practice. Justin Fields, with limited preparation, got the start instead.

Through the first six games, it has been an up-and-down performance for Fields. Initially limited by what offensive coordinator Arthur Smith considered a safe game plan, the playbook was gradually opened up. After a strong performance in Indianapolis to bring the team back from a 17-point deficit that nearly ended in a game-winning drive, there was talk that maybe Fields could do enough to keep his job as QB1. Last Sunday, Fields took significantly more shots downfield than he had in prior weeks. While the Steelers came away with a dominant win, it was more about the defense and the run game. To be fair, Fields has been a big part of the latter this season with 231 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in six games. As a passer, however, he seems to have regressed.

All this as Russell Wilson is finally getting healthy. Tomlin has not yet said which quarterback will start Sunday night when the New York Jets come to town. Fans and national media alike have engaged in often heated debate about which quarterback will give the team the best chance to win, this week and beyond. Does Justin Fields get the nod with his youth, athleticism and the ability to extend plays with his legs? Or should Russell Wilson get his chance to show that his experience, ability to read the field and past success rate in the red zone give him the advantage?

It’s really much simple than that.

Tomlin has to start Russell Wilson this week. Because this is the only week he can do it without creating chaos. The stage is set perfectly for him to execute a change without sending a negative message about either player but that pass expires after Sunday.

Tomlin believes a player should not lose his job due to injury. He has said it for years and backed it up with his decisions. There are exceptions, like Kenny Pickett sitting while Mason Rudolph started late last season. But in general, Tomlin follows this policy.

Russell Wilson was announced as the starter before the first game and remains listed on the depth chart that way. Say what you will about the team holding Wilson back a bit longer than necessary due to his calf injury but last week marked his first consecutive practices as a full participant. And this week Wilson is finally getting reps with the first team. If Tomlin is going to keep Wilson as the starter, Wilson has to go this week. Otherwise, Tomlin would need to explain why Wilson didn’t start despite being ready.

It’s also the best way to handle Fields and the only way to avoid actually benching him. If Fields sits behind Wilson this week, Fields isn’t technically losing his job because he was just filling in during Wilson’s recovery. If Fields starts this week and then gets pulled during the game or at any point after that, it’s a clear message that he failed. That will be hard decision to play off as anything else and the media will feast on that. Endless questions for Fields, his teammates and his coaches. Sit Fields now, and the story is Wilson resuming his role. Do it any time after kickoff, and it’s a different story. It also makes it challenging to bring him back later in the season or next year, Fields carrying the stigma of getting benched.

Tomlin doesn’t care what the media says, of course. He cares about winning. And he cares about his players and their development, both as athletes and as men. Understanding that, it’s tough to imagine him making any other move than starting Russell Wilson at quarterback this week. It’s the right move for Wilson. It’s the right move for Fields. Only time will tell if it’s the right move for the team.