Max Scharping Will ‘Fill In Wherever They Need Me’ Along Steelers’ OL

Decimated by injuries across the board in the trenches, the Pittsburgh Steelers are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to trying to address depth and bring in experienced linemen to try and get through the season with.

That includes recent signing Max Scharping.

Scharping, a former second-round pick in 2019 of the Houston Texans, brings 79 career games and 33 career starts to the table for the Steelers, giving them an experienced player to work into the fold in the trenches.

What exact position that is remains to be seen, especially after losing right guard James Daniels for the season in Week 4 due to a torn Achilles tendon. Daniels’ injury comes one week after rookie first-round pick Troy Fautanu was lost for the regular season due to a serious knee injury.

The Steelers added veteran offensive tackle Calvin Anderson last week, and then made the move for Scharping on Tuesday in an attempt to solidify the depth along the offensive line.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex ahead of Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, Scharping told reporters he’s willing to do whatever is asked of him in his tenure with the Steelers, even if that’s playing all five spots along the offensive line.