Max Scharping Will ‘Fill In Wherever They Need Me’ Along Steelers’ OL

Decimated by injuries across the board in the trenches, the Pittsburgh Steelers are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to trying to address depth and bring in experienced linemen to try and get through the season with.
That includes recent signing Max Scharping.
Scharping, a former second-round pick in 2019 of the Houston Texans, brings 79 career games and 33 career starts to the table for the Steelers, giving them an experienced player to work into the fold in the trenches.
What exact position that is remains to be seen, especially after losing right guard James Daniels for the season in Week 4 due to a torn Achilles tendon. Daniels’ injury comes one week after rookie first-round pick Troy Fautanu was lost for the regular season due to a serious knee injury.
The Steelers added veteran offensive tackle Calvin Anderson last week, and then made the move for Scharping on Tuesday in an attempt to solidify the depth along the offensive line.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex ahead of Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, Scharping told reporters he’s willing to do whatever is asked of him in his tenure with the Steelers, even if that’s playing all five spots along the offensive line.
“I think as of this preseason, I have now played every position on the offensive line,” Scharping said of what his role might be, according to video via Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker on Twitter. “So wherever they need me to fill in, I’m gonna do my best to do that.”
During his time with the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason, Scharping played primarily left tackle in games, recording 149 snaps in the preseason, all at left tackle. So, he didn’t see game action in other positions, but based on what he’s saying, he worked at all five positions during training camp, giving him that familiarity.
In his career, Scharping has 1,389 snaps at left guard, 686 snaps at right guard, 12 snaps at center, and three snaps at left tackle. So, he’s registered snaps at four of the five positions along the offensive line.
Therefore, the experience is without a doubt there, adding in that versatility alongside second-year pro Spencer Anderson, as well as Calvin Anderson from a depth perspective.
We’ll see what his role is moving forward, but landing a guy like Scharping with that type of versatility and experience, and stealing him off of the practice squad from an opponent this season like the Washington Commanders was a great move overall.