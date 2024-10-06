Mason McCormick Honored To Become Steelers Starter

Though it happened earlier than expected, Mason McCormick will start his second NFL game tonight and his first at home in front of Steelers’ Nation. He might be a rookie but with over 50 college starts, he’s wise beyond his years. And ready to meet the moment. McCormick spoke to what it means to represent the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It means the world to me,” he told KDKA’s Rich Walsh as aired on the Steelers’ weekly kickoff show. “It’s something I take a ton of pride in. I look at and know the history of this time and how many good football players came before me to help this precedent for me. And I just want to play to that standard.”

Words you don’t often hear out of a veteran. McCormick is able to understand the moment for himself and what it means in the grander scheme. What the jersey he’s wearing represents and the importance of not letting his teammates or the franchise down. But that comes with Pittsburgh drafting an usually senior-laden class made possible due to COVID exemptions that created an older class.

McCormick entered the year as an obvious backup. But with C Nate Herbig and OG James Daniels lost for the season and OG Spencer Anderson’s middling play, McCormick began seeing action in Week 3. He rotated in with Anderson at left guard and logged tackle-eligible snaps. In last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, McCormick started his first game.

And he’ll get his first primetime action tonight against the Dallas Cowboys in what should be a packed and rocking Acrisure Stadium. A stark contrast to what McCormick saw at FCS South Dakota State. He’ll also be playing a new position, making his first start at right guard after being a left guard throughout his career, college and initial pro stint.

How well McCormick and the Steelers’ interior offensive line plays will determine the outcome of this game. Pittsburgh wants and needs to run the ball well but have struggled to get a consistent push up front. Dallas has had their issues stopping the run but boast big interior linemen who can hold the point of attack. The better trench unit will control the line of scrimmage, time of possession, and ultimately the game.

Under the lights, the Steelers’ standard is winning. McCormick aims to keep that mantra going.