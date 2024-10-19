Mark Sanchez ‘Shocked’ Steelers Turned To Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers named Russell Wilson their Week 1 starter before the season began. Then, Wilson had a setback with a lingering calf injury, and he had to sit out the first six weeks of the season. In his absence, Justin Fields quarterbacked the team, and he did well.

With Wilson getting healthy recently, things got a bit more complicated. Wilson practiced in the week leading up to the Steelers Week 6 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Yet, Fields still got the start. Fields ended up having a decent performance, and led the Steelers to a win. Despite that, Mike Tomlin decided to roll with Wilson as Pittsburgh prepares to face the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football this week.

That decision has taken quite a few by surprise. One of those people is former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez. The former Jets’ QB expressed that feeling during an interview on The Dan Patrick Show on Friday.

“I was a little shocked, I really was,” Sanchez said. “I think Justin Fields has handled this so well, and his only regret, and he said it admittedly, if I [Fields] would have played better it wouldn’t have even been an issue. Sure, there were a couple of places where he could have played better. I don’t know if Russell Wilson at this point gives you more than Justin. Maybe it’ll be a more conservative approach.”

Sanchez does mention a quote from Fields, where he mentions the fact that if he played better, this wouldn’t be a discussion. It is true that Fields could have played better. There were times in which Fields missed easy reads and open receivers.

Still, it’s hard to argue with the things he did well. During his six games as a starter, Fields completed 66.3-percent of his passes, throwing for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Fields used his legs as a weapon often, rushing for five touchdowns as well. So, while there are things Fields could have done better, he was efficient with his passes, limited his mistakes, and used his legs when he needed to. All of those things helped the Steelers win four of their first six games.

However, Russell Wilson was named the starter before the season began. There are also a lot of things he does well, and the argument that he should start can be made as well. It may have shocked Sanchez, and a large portion of the fan base. Still, it’s a decision that does have some merit.