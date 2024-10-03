Loss To Colts Gives Former GM ‘A Little Pause’ Saying Justin Fields Should Remain Starting QB

Justin Fields has done a great job stepping into the starting quarterback spot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He didn’t win the original quarterback battle, but it looks like he might keep the job now. However, nothing is set in stone, and the loss against the Indianapolis Colts might have left the door cracked open for Russell Wilson. Former NFL general manager Doug Whaley believes the Steelers should still be hesitant to officially name Fields the starter.

“The only thing that brings me a little pause to say, yes, I would still go with [Fields], is two things,” Whaley said Wednesday on radio station 93.7 The Fan. “One, he did play well, but the things that plagued him in Chicago still showed up when you needed him most to put them in the chance to tie the game.”

It’s unclear what the second issue Whaley has with Fields is, but the problem that he does bring up is one that doesn’t really have an answer yet. It’s doubtful that anyone, including the Steelers, expected Fields to immediately eliminate all the issues he had with the Chicago Bears. If he developed into a better player, it was clear it was going to take some time.

However, despite that, Fields has still done a great job to minimize those issues. He’s been more accurate and decisive throwing the ball. He’s also done a better job staying in the pocket and not immediately scrambling. Most importantly, he’s limited his turnovers. Those factors are part of the reason why he has a good chance to keep the starting job.

If he had gotten on the field and looked like the same player with the Bears, the Steelers would likely feel a little more urgency getting Russell Wilson back. Instead, they’ve been more patient with Wilson, wanting to see more of Fields as the starter. That’s because they’re intrigued by him.

Whaley says that the issues that plagued Fields in Chicago were apparent during the Steelers’ final drive against the Colts, but that isn’t completely true. He did have a communication issue that led to a fumbled snap, but before that, he was leading a good drive. The Steelers were moving the ball, and it seemed like they would have a chance to win the game.

The fumbled snap might leave a bad impression, but Fields was the reason the Steelers had any chance to win in the first place. He showed great poise in the face of adversity, leading three straight touchdown drives in the second half. He didn’t have a perfect day, and some of those issues were present, but overall, he had a good day. That game shouldn’t have done much to hurt his chances to remain the starter.