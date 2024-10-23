‘Look Like A Postseason Club Once Again’: Steelers Highlighted As Trade Deadline Buyer

Sitting at 5-2 on the season and riding high after an impressive debut from quarterback Russell Wilson in a 37-15 win over the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, expectations are high for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With a great defense and one of the best special teams units in football that is on quite a heater thanks to a blocked kick in three straight games, the Steelers are rolling. Offensively, while Wilson helped the team take off, the group still needs to add a weapon or two, particularly at wide receiver, to take that next step.

For NFL.com’s Kevin Patra, the Steelers are very clearly a “buyer” at the trade deadline, which is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Adding a weapon could go a long way for the Steelers going deeper than the first round of the playoffs, making the offense difficult to stop if Wilson can continue to play well.

“Pittsburgh’s passing attack came to life with Russell Wilson under center in Week 7. George Pickens should see more plentiful 50-50 balls as long as Wilson remains in the lineup. But as we’ve said all year, the Steelers could still use an upgrade at WR2,” Patra writes regarding the Steelers as buyers. “One reported potential move has Mike Williams going from the Jets to Pittsburgh. He would make an interesting combo with Pickens, and his presence would lead to even more Wilson moonballs. Regardless, the Steelers look like a postseason club once again.

“To go deeper than the first round, they’ll need another weapon opposite Pickens.”

The passing game definitely came to life for the Steelers as Wilson pushed the ball down the field consistently, took shots, and thrived in play-action. That allowed guys like George Pickens and Calvin Austin III to make plays in the passing game. Even Van Jefferson hauled in a touchdown in the blowout win over the Jets.

While the prevailing belief seems to be that Wilson will elevate the Steelers’ wide receiver room, Pittsburgh cannot put all of its eggs in that basket and hope. GM Omar Khan has to find a way to land a receiver via trade in the next few weeks to give his team a chance to really make a run.

Whether that’s Mike Williams from the Jets or landing a big fish like Cooper Kupp from the Rams or maybe even Christian Kirk from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Steelers have to do something — and soon — at receiver.

That’s why they’re in the buyer category. While Pickens has been a big-play weapon and Austin has made some splash plays in the passing game, the Steelers just aren’t there yet at receiver. A boost from the outside is needed.

If they do that, adding the right piece from a scheme and mentality standpoint, this offense could really take off and help make the Steelers a very dangerous team, period.