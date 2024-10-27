Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,333)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,333 on this Sunday afternoon, I explain how the Steelers’ passing game can improve even if they don’t add another wide receiver before the trade deadline.
