Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,331)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 1,331 this Friday afternoon, I discuss why I’m not focused on if the Steelers are Super Bowl contenders and why the more realistic and attainable goal is finally winning a playoff game.

