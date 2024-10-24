Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,330)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,330 on this Thursday afternoon, I am thrilled to see Steelers running back Najee Harris being rewarded in the ground game over the last two weeks.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1330)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4056145366
6bc9mw6n