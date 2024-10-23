Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,329)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,329 on this Wednesday afternoon, I discuss the Steelers’ strong special teams and the culture coordinator Danny Smith has created that’s producing seriously good results.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1329)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5642213284
6bc9mw6n