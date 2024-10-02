Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,308)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,308 this Wednesday afternoon, I discuss the personal side of Steelers OG James Daniels’ season-ending Achilles injury, an issue the team has to deal with but one that puts a cloud over Daniels’ future market value.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1308)
