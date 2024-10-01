Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,307)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,307 on this Tuesday afternoon, I say that through the first four weeks, Cameron Heyward looks like his old self and is putting an end to all the doubt.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1307)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1601361443
