Listen: Steelers Vs. Raiders Reaction And Analysis

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down and recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers 32-13 Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday evening. We discuss how the defense responded from a tough start, how the offense did similar, and the impactful plays made by EDGE T.J. Watt and the Steelers’ special teams.

