Listen: Steelers Vs. Jets Reaction And Analysis

Bringing you guys another video. Here, we’re breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 37-15 win over the New York Jets on Sunday night, pushing the Steelers to 5-2 overall. We break down QB Russell Wilson’s debut, what changed with the offense, and the defense perking up in the second half. We also show some love to Pittsburgh’s special teams.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for listening.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.