L.C. Greenwood, Andy Russell Snubbed As Hall Of Fame Narrows Seniors Field

For L.C. Greenwood and Andy Russell, they’ll have to wait at least another year. And probably much longer than that. Neither player made the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s most recent list of candidates as the Senior Committee trimmed the group of names from 60 to 31.

The pair made the inaugural list of 182 and the reduction to 60. But their candidacy this year has ended.

Greenwood comprised one-fourth of the famous Steel Curtain defensive line and is the Steelers’ biggest Hall of Fame snub. A six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, he unofficially finished with more sacks than first-ballot Hall of Famer and teammate Joe Greene, his 78 edging out Greene’s 77.5.

According to Pro Football Reference, Greenwood’s top two seasons came in 1971 and 1974 when he registered 11 sacks in each season. A 10th-round pick out of Arkansas Pine-Bluff in Chuck Noll’s first draft class, one of the HBCU gems uncovered by scout Bill Nunn, Greenwood was part of all four of Pittsburgh’s 70s Super Bowls victories

Russell was the rare holdover from the pre-Noll era. Regarded as a very good linebacker before Noll was hired, he became a great one under his coaching and the talent assembled around him. One of the most durable players in NFL history, he didn’t miss a game in his 12-year career, only sitting out the 1964 season due to military obligations. Overshadowed by Jack Lambert and Jack Ham, Russell still made seven Pro Bowls, including six over his final seven seasons. He finished his career with 38 sacks and 18 interceptions.

Greenwood died in 2013 while Russell passed away March 2024.

The Senior Committee is the Hall of Fame’s path to recognize players who didn’t make it into Canton during their initial eligibility. Of the 31 who did advance, notable names include QB (and former Steelers QBs coach) Ken Anderson, RB/FB Roger Craig, and DB Lester Hayes. Two defensive linemen advanced to the group of 31 – Jim Marshall and Harvey Martin. As did five linebackers: Carl Banks, Maxie Baughan, Larry Grantham, Clay Matthews Jr., and Tommy Nobi.

The list had an offensive slant, 20 of the 31 names accounting for that side of the ball.

Greenwood and Russell will have to wait until 2026 to be nominated for the Hall of Fame again. Given the fact they didn’t crack this still long list of 31, their hopes of being finalists, let alone enshrined, are low.

The Hall will trim this list down to nine semifinalists next before that group is officially voted on to make the 2025 Hall of Fame Class.