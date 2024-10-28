Kozora: Steelers Are Building Ideal Framework To Win

Through seven games and set to play their eighth tonight, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in a good spot. Not just because of their 5-2 record or current first-place standing in the AFC North, but how they’re winning. A defense that’s as good as any and an offense that’s passable.

That was the model to begin the year. Achievable goals. That’s what I mean when I say “ideal.” Of course, you’d love for the Steelers to be the No. 1 offense, No. 1 defense. That’s just dream world. What my expectation, or at least hope, coming into the year was for Pittsburgh to have two things. A top-five scoring defense and an average scoring offense.

It’s where they sit through seven weeks. Entering Week 8, the Steelers have the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing only 14.4 points per game. Only the Los Angeles Chargers are ahead even though Pittsburgh beat them 20-10 earlier this year. After the Chargers allowed just eight points to the New Orleans Saints, the Steelers would have to hold the New York Giants to three points or less to tie or best them. While the Giants have scored just 10 points the last two games combined, those odds are still remote.

But the defense has been excellent this year. Not perfect, mind you. A terrible start against the Indianapolis Colts, a heartbreaking finish versus the Dallas Cowboys. They’ve had communication and tackling hiccups and given up yards and points. It’s 2024, not 1974, and expecting perfect game shutouts just isn’t realistic. Pittsburgh keeps points off the board and clamps down in the red zone at a remarkable rate. That’s what matters most. There’s talent at all three levels and no real weakness with any one group. D-line, linebackers, and secondary, each group is solid or better. Schematically, the Steelers excel at taking away your best player and forcing other guys to win. Sometimes they do, like the Cowboys’ backup receivers, and you tip your cap. Most of the time, though, they don’t.

The offense? Not as good. Clearly. It’s not a scathing criticism. This Steelers defense was expected to be the team’s strength. But entering the week, the offense has been literally average, the 16th scoring unit at 23 points per game. That number’s been boosted by a pair of 30-point showings the last two games. Russell Wilson showed the next rung this offense can climb to but if the Steelers can even score 23 points per game the rest of the season, it’ll be a fine finish.

Entering the year, a target of 21 or 22 points per game felt like an achievable mark, a big step up from the 17-18 points they’ve been averaging season after season. To be above that and ascending with an improved running game and big-play ability Wilson flashed is meeting the Steelers’ expectations.

Combine the offense and defense with strong and steady special teams and you have the recipe to get over the hump. To win a playoff game. I’m not ready to declare this team Super Bowl contender but hey, you get into the Divisional Round, you’re in the final eight. Who knows what happens from there. All that matters is the present. And right now, I like where Pittsburgh is.