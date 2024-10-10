Kimes: Raiders Game Will Be ‘A Play For Your Job Moment For Justin Fields’

This year has been a roller coaster for Justin Fields. He was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he lost the initial quarterback battle. However, an injury to Russell Wilson allowed him to become the starter. Fields looked like he was going to keep the job, but a poor performance against the Dallas Cowboys has put that in jeopardy. Now, NFL analyst Mina Kimes believes Fields is at a crossroads with the Steelers visiting the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.

“I feel like this might be a play for your job moment for Justin Fields,” Kimes said Thursday on her podcast. “I think that’s gotta be the key in this one. Whatever the hell is going on with George Pickens, can they fix that in this game? The Raiders defense has been a letdown this year.

“One thing the Raiders really can’t do is defend tight ends, so I think this could be a big Pat Freiermuth game. But for me, this is a really important game for Justin Fields.”

A few weeks ago, it felt like Fields had already locked up the starting job, but back-to-back losses have changed things. Fields wasn’t the problem against the Indianapolis Colts, but he did struggle against the Cowboys. The Steelers’ offense hasn’t really been able to get anything going, and the team might feel like Wilson can provide a spark.

Speculation has circulated recently that Wilson could return to the starting lineup as soon as this week, so Fields could already be out of a job. However, considering how quickly the Steelers would need to ramp up Wilson, it’s likely Fields will be the starter this week. Wilson could suit up as the backup though.

Kimes is also correct that the Raiders’ defense hasn’t been very good this year. Pass rusher Maxx Crosby is still one of the best in the league, but they don’t have much around him. Also, Christian Wilkins, their standout defensive lineman, will miss this week after landing on injured reserve. Everything is lining up for the Steelers to have a good day offensively.

The same could have been said for their game against the Cowboys though. The Steelers should have been able to run and pass the ball well, but they did neither. If Fields does go out and play poorly against the Raiders, then the odds of Wilson starting in Week 7 should go up drastically. It’s unfortunate, but things in the NFL are always changing, and if Wilson gives the Steelers the best chance of winning, then he should start.