Kimberley Martin Thinks Davante Adams Could Be ‘Ideal Role Model’ For George Pickens

There are enough credible reports linking the Pittsburgh Steelers to a possible trade for Davante Adams that it is worth talking about. The lack of a WR2 has been one of the big storylines dating back to March when Diontae Johnson was traded to the Carolina Panthers. Not only would Adams immediately upgrade the offense, but his presence could have other benefits as well. One ESPN analyst thinks he could be the perfect role model for George Pickens.

“I think the Steeles are a team that should go after him,” Kimberley A. Martin said via ESPN’s Get Up this morning. “That is the ideal role model type of wide receiver who’s a technician. He just doesn’t rely on his athleticism and his skill set. He’s a true technician in his craft.

“But when you look at the Steelers…I think the Steelers are a team on the verge of making some noise. Not just in the AFC North.”

Pickens is really the only receiver making an impact for the Steelers. In his three years in the league, he has never really had a great veteran role model. Johnson was a veteran, but he also wasn’t seen as a real leader in the room. Allen Robinson II was a leader last season, but he is nowhere near the caliber of a receiver like Adams.

Adams has a very good chance of someday being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Even as his athletic talents have diminished with age, he has found ways to stay productive through his technique and work ethic. He’s had over 100 receptions and over 1,000 yards in five of his last six seasons, including two seasons over 1,500 yards.

He is a true professional and exactly the type of guy you would want around a young player with limitless potential and talent like Pickens.

The interest is apparently there on both sides. The Steelers have reportedly reached out to the Las Vegas Raiders and have an open line of communication while Adams is reportedly open to playing for the Steelers if things don’t work out with his preferred destinations in New Orleans or New York.

With a 3-1 record, a renewed hope with Justin Fields, and a smothering defense, it makes a lot of sense for the Steelers to make an aggressive push for Adams.