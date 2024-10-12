Justin Fields Or Russell Wilson – Who Does The Media Think Will Be Pittsburgh’s Starter?

The top two Pittsburgh Steelers topics debated locally and nationally this week have been WR George Pickens and his future and the ongoing quarterback situation between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. With Wilson fully healthy, there’s finally a legitimate debate about who should start, though Fields will get the nod in Week 6, with Wilson almost certainly the No. 2.
Where does the media weigh in? As we did ahead of the season, asking who the media thought should start Week 1 prior to Wilson’s calf injury, we’re seeing who wants or thinks will be the future starter.
Those Picking/Thinking Justin Fields
Dan Graziano
Pacman Jones
Albert Breer
Pete Prisco
Ben Roethlisberger
Dan Orlovsky
Cam Newton
Those Picking/Thinking Russell Wilson
Mark Kaboly
Emmanuel Acho
LeSean McCoy
Mike Garafolo
Mike Florio
Tony Dungy
Tom Pelissero
Adam Schefter
Those On The Fence/Raiders Game Decides Future Starter
Mina Kimes
Chase Daniel
Kimberly A. Martin
Ray Fittipaldo
It’s a really even split between Fields and Wilson. Based on what we’ve written about the last week, we have seven either reporting or advocating for Fields. And we have eight for Wilson. Prior to Week 1, Fields received a 12-10 edge.
Some predictions already seem wrong. Florio was confident Wilson would start this week, while others, like Pelissero or Schefter, believe Wilson will play soon, not necessarily this week or next week.
Interestingly, the former quarterbacks give Fields the nod. Orlovsky has been in Fields’ camp all year, Newton thinks Wilson should be trade bait, and Roethlisberger isn’t giving up on Fields. Some players, including LeSean McCoy, think it should be Fields, but it seems more reporters/insiders are giving the edge to Wilson.
Then there are those in-between who think what Fields does (or doesn’t) do against the Raiders will determine his status. Mike Tomlin’s still keeping things open-ended and is going with Fields even though Wilson is considered healthy, citing rust from so much time missed. It feels like Week 7 will be the final week Tomlin can avoid making an official decision, and in that sense, it does seem like Fields’ play against the Raiders will determine if he remains the team’s starter or not.