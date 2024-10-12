Justin Fields Or Russell Wilson – Who Does The Media Think Will Be Pittsburgh’s Starter?

The top two Pittsburgh Steelers topics debated locally and nationally this week have been WR George Pickens and his future and the ongoing quarterback situation between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. With Wilson fully healthy, there’s finally a legitimate debate about who should start, though Fields will get the nod in Week 6, with Wilson almost certainly the No. 2.

Where does the media weigh in? As we did ahead of the season, asking who the media thought should start Week 1 prior to Wilson’s calf injury, we’re seeing who wants or thinks will be the future starter.

Those Picking/Thinking Justin Fields

Dan Graziano

Pacman Jones

Albert Breer

Pete Prisco

Ben Roethlisberger

Dan Orlovsky

Cam Newton

Those Picking/Thinking Russell Wilson

Mark Kaboly

Emmanuel Acho

LeSean McCoy

Mike Garafolo

Mike Florio

Tony Dungy

Tom Pelissero

Adam Schefter

Those On The Fence/Raiders Game Decides Future Starter

Mina Kimes

Chase Daniel

Kimberly A. Martin

Ray Fittipaldo

It’s a really even split between Fields and Wilson. Based on what we’ve written about the last week, we have seven either reporting or advocating for Fields. And we have eight for Wilson. Prior to Week 1, Fields received a 12-10 edge.

Some predictions already seem wrong. Florio was confident Wilson would start this week, while others, like Pelissero or Schefter, believe Wilson will play soon, not necessarily this week or next week.

Interestingly, the former quarterbacks give Fields the nod. Orlovsky has been in Fields’ camp all year, Newton thinks Wilson should be trade bait, and Roethlisberger isn’t giving up on Fields. Some players, including LeSean McCoy, think it should be Fields, but it seems more reporters/insiders are giving the edge to Wilson.

Then there are those in-between who think what Fields does (or doesn’t) do against the Raiders will determine his status. Mike Tomlin’s still keeping things open-ended and is going with Fields even though Wilson is considered healthy, citing rust from so much time missed. It feels like Week 7 will be the final week Tomlin can avoid making an official decision, and in that sense, it does seem like Fields’ play against the Raiders will determine if he remains the team’s starter or not.