Justin Fields Not Feeling Pressure As Russell Wilson Gets Healthy: ‘Keep Doing What I’ve Been Doing’

As veteran quarterback Russell Wilson gets closer and closer to full health and potentially getting onto the field as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback, backup quarterback Justin Fields, who has led the Steelers to a 3-1 start and has played pretty well to boot, isn’t sweating it.

Speaking with reporters Thursday ahead of the Steelers’ Week 5 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Fields said he’s not feeling any extra added pressure to perform well as Wilson gets healthier.

“No, not really. I’m just gonna keep doing what I’ve been doing, and whatever decision [Mike Tomlin] makes, he makes,” Fields said, according to video via the Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski on Twitter. “At the end of the day, I can only control what I’m doing on the field. But no, I’m just gonna go out there and keep doing what I’ve been doing.”

Fields has the right attitude about the entire situation. He knows he’s in the lineup right now due to Wilson’s calf injury that popped late in the week in preparation for the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on the road. He knows that Wilson has been great for him, too, as that veteran presence.

To his credit, he’s seized the opportunity and run with it. Fields has made plays through the air, added a different dimension offensively with his legs, has largely avoided mistakes and turnovers and has really given the Steelers a spark at the position.

For now, Tomlin and the Steelers are handling this well with Fields and Wilson. Tomlin hasn’t closed the door on Wilson, giving him an opportunity to get healthy and potentially see the field, all while dangling the carrot in front of Fields, praising him for his play while stating he needs to see more.

There’s still a lot of football ahead, and chances are the Steelers are going to need both quarterbacks this season. Maybe that time is coming soon.

But Fields is right in not dwelling on it or letting it affect him. All he can do is continue to play the way that he has, make the decisions he’s made so far, and prepare the way he has throughout the early portion of the season. He just has to let his play do the talking and continue to lead the Steelers to wins.

After that, the chips will fall where they may, and that’s out of his control. No sense in adding additional pressure.