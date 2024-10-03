Justin Fields Climbs Two Spots In NFL QB Index After He ‘Nearly Carried His Team To An Unlikely Win’

“Fields put together his best game as a Steeler in Week 4, but only after Indianapolis dug Pittsburgh a cozy 17-0 hole by pressuring Fields and stifling the offense. Fields nearly pulled off the comeback, playing heroically as both a passer and a runner,” NFL.com.’s Nick Shook writes regarding Fields in the QB Index. “He hooked up with George Pickens for a couple big plays down the sideline, rushed for two touchdowns and threw for over 300 yards.

“Yes, Pittsburgh lost, and the final drive was a tough watch, but for the first time as a Steeler, Fields nearly carried his team to an unlikely win. He continues to ascend.”

Fields nearly did lead the Steelers to a rather improbable comeback. Pittsburgh found itself in a 17-0 hole early in the game before it ever found its footing offensively. Then, when things started to get going, the Steelers shot themselves in the foot with the George Pickens fumble in the red zone, and Fields’ fumble while in field goal position.

But after that, Fields was remarkable. He led the Steelers to three straight touchdown drives, which is something they hadn’t done since the 2021 season with Ben Roethlisberger under center.

As Shook said, Fields does continue to ascend. He’s had his two best performances as a Steeler in back to back weeks, continues to make great throws down the field and is giving defenses another thing to defend against with his legs, particularly in the red zone.

Cut out some of the snaps issues and the mental lapse play like on the fumble in the third quarter, and the Steelers could really have something moving forward with the former No. 11 overall pick out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft.