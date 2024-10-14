‘Just Had To Man Up:’ Patrick Queen Hyperextended Knee Play Before T.J. Watt’s Goal-Line Strip

The Pittsburgh Steelers forced three turnovers in their 32-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and the most impactful might have come when T.J. Watt knocked the ball free from Ameer Abdullah with the Raiders on the goal line. During the game, the CBS broadcast noted that Patrick Queen was limping, but the Steelers didn’t have time to substitute, leaving Queen in the game. He was the first player in the backfield to get to Abdullah and was instrumental in helping Watt make the play. And he was doing it on a bad knee, as he told The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo he hyperextended his knee the play before.

“I just had to man up and say f— the injury,” Queen said per DeFabo on Twitter.

Patrick Queen said he kind of hyperextended his knee on the play right before T.J. Watt forced the fumble at the goalline, but when the Raiders hurried to the line: "I just had to man up and say f— the injury." He played the rest of the game and said his knee is alright. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 14, 2024

Queen added that his knee is alright, which is probably the biggest takeaway here. But it was an impressive play for Queen, who was able to get his hands on Abdullah and slow him down. That gave Watt time to make the play, which prevented Las Vegas from getting back into the game and likely making it a one-score game at the time. Instead, the Steelers were able to extend their lead two drives later after scoring on a short field following an interception by CB Donte Jackson.

It also firmly swung the momentum back in Pittsburgh’s favor, and the Steelers were able to handily win the game. Watt’s two punchouts were two of the biggest plays of the game, but Queen deserves credit for slowing down Abdullah and making it happen on the second one.

Queen was able to play and finish the rest of the game, so there shouldn’t be much of a worry for about knee as it relates to his availability going forward. While Queen hadn’t been super impactful early in the season, he seemed to play well against the Raiders. He blew up a screen early in the game for a tackle for a loss and finished with 13 total tackles, including six solo stops, tied for his season-high. The 13 total tackles also marked a new season-high for Queen.

It’s good news that Queen is healthy, and impressive that he was able to stay in the game and contribute to a game-changing play for Pittsburgh while being banged up. Hopefully, he can stay on an upward trajectory and be the key piece in the middle that the Steelers expected him to be when they signed him.