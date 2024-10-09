‘Just Focus And Execution:’ Steelers ‘Itching’ To Correct Communication Issues, Donte Jackson Says

Over the last two games — both losses — the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has struggled to get stops against some short-handed offenses. One of the key reasons to that? The struggles with communication.

That issue popped up again on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium. A handful of miscommunications loomed large defensively, leading to some splash plays from the Cowboys that ultimately doomed the Steelers in a 20-17 loss.

Communication issues were something head coach Mike Tomlin addressed after the game and then Tuesday afternoon in his weekly press conference, stating that the Steelers didn’t manage communication well against the Cowboys, leading to some breakdowns.

It’s a real problem, one that’s been around for quite a bit recently for the Black and Gold, regardless of some of the faces and names that have come and gone in recent years, especially in the secondary.

For new cornerback Donte Jackson, who spoke to the media Wednesday, he feels that the communications issues aren’t killing the Steelers defensively.

“Like I said, it’s just focus and execution, man. Sometimes when stuff get to moving a little fast out there, sometimes you have guys thinking something and other guys thinking something else. Yeah, it’s just something that we are itching to change,” Jackson said of the communication issues, according to video via Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker on Twitter. “It’s not something that we feel is killing us right now. But definitely, just like I said, man, stuff get to moving, the guys get to thinking different things. That’s what…just the whole detail and the whole of just coming together and figuring out how we wanna do things and how and when are we gonna do things, stuff like that.

“But yeah, sometimes I just think a lot of just the bullets flying, guys get away from that stuff. I know I do it sometimes, but yeah, that’s kind of what it is for real.”

Well, the communication issues are something that is killing the Steelers. Communication issues led to two touchdowns in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts, resulting in a 27-24 loss on the road. In Week 5, communication issues and not being on the same page led to some explosive plays from the Cowboys, along with some key third-down conversions.

Yes, there are some new players in the secondary who are still trying to get up to speed and get comfortable with their new surroundings. And there is a new defensive play caller on the field with the green dot in linebacker Patrick Queen, so communication can be a bit rough at times as kinks are ironed out.

But on a veteran defense like this, they shouldn’t be happening as much as they have been. That’s a real concern. It needs to get fixed, and fast, especially with the amount of talent the Steelers have defensively. It needs to be a major point of emphasis this week, and every week moving forward. Communication is key in all walks of life. Figure it out.