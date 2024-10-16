Jets’ Week 7 Wednesday Estimated Injury Report: Davante Adams Practices In Full, Aaron Rodgers Sits Out

Coming off a tough 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, the New York Jets are turning the page to prepare for Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road on Sunday Night Football.

With that, the team held a walkthrough practice Wednesday to start the week of preparation, so its injury report for Wednesday is an estimation from the team.

In the Wednesday walkthrough, recently acquired star receiver Davante Adams was able to return to football activities for the first time in two weeks. Adams, who missed the last two games with the Las Vegas Raiders with a hamstring injury, was listed as a full participant Wednesday by the Jets after interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich stated that he’d have a role Sunday against the Steelers.

Outside of Adams as a full participant, it was a long injury report for the Jets ahead of another primetime matchup.

JETS’ WEEK 7 WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

CB D.J. Reed (groin)

QB Aaron Rodgers (ankle)

OT Tyron Smith (NIR — Rest)

WR Mike Williams (NIR — Personal)

LIMITED

LB Chazz Surratt (heel)

DE Will McDonald IV (shoulder)

TE Tyler Conklin (hip)

DB Michael Carter (back)

OT Morgan Moses (knee)

FULL

WR Davante Adams (hamstring)

Last week leading up to the Bills game, Rodgers was limited on Thursday and Friday before practicing in full on Saturday with the longer week. He previously injured the ankle in London in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings after being rolled up on but has since been no worse for wear.

Moses was limited on Thursday and Friday last week as well before practicing in full and then playing against the Bills while Smith was limited on Friday and practiced in full on Saturday. Conklin was listed as limited every day last week and had a questionable designation entering the Monday Night Football matchup before playing and hauling in two passes for 10 yards.

Williams missing practice for personal reasons is curious, especially after the Jets acquired Adams a few hours after Rodgers publicly criticized Williams for running the wrong route on the late interception he threw in the Bills loss. The Jets will reportedly try to move Williams in a trade, so missing practice for personal reasons is possibly connected to that.