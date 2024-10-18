Jets’ Week 7 Friday Injury Report: Michael Carter II Ruled Out, D.J. Reed Questionable

The New York Jets had just a few notable injuries to track heading into Friday and should be pretty healthy for their Week 7 game on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Davante Adams was traded to the Jets earlier in the week and is slated to return from his hamstring injury. Other than that, there are just a few players, including OT Morgan Moses, worth monitoring.

The Jets released their Friday injury report via the team website. As with all Friday injury reports, this is complete with game day injury designations. Questionable is a 50-50 chance to play, doubtful is more likely than not to miss the game, and players can also be ruled out.

JETS’ WEEK 7 FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

CB D.J. Reed (groin) – Questionable

CB Michael Carter II (back) – Out

LIMITED

N/A

FULL

WR Davante Adams (hamstring)

QB Aaron Rodgers (ankle)

LB Chazz Surratt (heel) – Questionable

WR Mike Williams (NIR — Personal)

TE Tyler Conklin (hip) – Questionable

EDGE Will McDonald IV (shoulder)

OT Morgan Moses (knee)

OT Tyron Smith (NIR — Rest)

Morgan Moses should be good to go, so their offensive tackle tandem will be intact. That is important with Alex Highsmith likely to return from his groin injury and T.J. Watt obviously being on the other side.

The Jets’ secondary is a little banged up. Slot CB Michael Carter II was ruled out. According to their depth chart, that leaves Brandin Echols as the slot corner. He only has 16 career starts since entering the league in 2021, but he already has two interceptions this season in limited work. Along with Carter, CB D.J. Reed failed to practice all week and was labeled questionable. He is one of their starting outside corners. If he is unable to go, their secondary will be running a little thin and either Qwan’tez Stiggers or Jarrick Bernard-Converse will see increased playing time.

TE Tyler Conklin is also questionable. Their tight end depth isn’t great, so that could be a notable injury to track, but he did log a full practice on Friday. As long as his body responds well to the added work, he should be good to go.

WR Mike Williams is cleared to play after missing practice early in the week for personal reasons. He was floated as a trade candidate and has been linked to the Steelers.